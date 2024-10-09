CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9) Insider Purchases A$20,823.52 in Stock

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] (ASX:CC9 – Get Free Report) insider Shanthar Pathmanathan purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,823.52 ($14,069.95).

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Stock Performance

CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot Corporation Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on discovering and developing lithium properties in the United States. The company's flagship property is the Black Mountain project that comprises of 352 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 2,686 hectares located in Natrona County in Central Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHARIOT FPO [CC9] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHARIOT FPO [CC9] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.