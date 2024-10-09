Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 3,499,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,161,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.95.

In related news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 595,379 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($54,543.29). Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

