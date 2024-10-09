Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.72% from the company’s previous close.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Chemours Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

