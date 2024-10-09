Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.33 and traded as high as C$11.11. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.07, with a volume of 141,898 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
