Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

