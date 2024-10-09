Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.