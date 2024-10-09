Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at UBS Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

