Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at UBS Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
