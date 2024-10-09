Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $19.49. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 338 shares.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

