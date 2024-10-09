Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after buying an additional 5,627,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after buying an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

