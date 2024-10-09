Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

