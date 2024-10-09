Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
