Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.