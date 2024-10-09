Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.14.

Shares of AON stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.42. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $355.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

