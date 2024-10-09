Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Ares Management Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ARES opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

