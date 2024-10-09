Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,094,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,041,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

