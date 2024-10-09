Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Ossiam grew its stake in Copart by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 35,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 157,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

