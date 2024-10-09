Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average is $178.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

