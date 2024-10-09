Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNF opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

