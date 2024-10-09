Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

