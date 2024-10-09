Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

