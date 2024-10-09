Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,631 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

