Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.