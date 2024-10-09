Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

