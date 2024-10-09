Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.