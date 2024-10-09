Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

