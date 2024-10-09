Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

