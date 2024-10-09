Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

