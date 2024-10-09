Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $30.25. Chewy shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 1,064,264 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock valued at $790,397,620. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

