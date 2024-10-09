Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.61 million during the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

