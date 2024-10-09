China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Trading Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 6,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

