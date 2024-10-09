China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 17.1 %
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
