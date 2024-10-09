China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.93. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 330,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

