Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 1,788,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,171.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHH opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383 over the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

