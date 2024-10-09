Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.22.

CB traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $281.95. 128,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

