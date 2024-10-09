Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

