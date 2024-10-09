Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,496,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

