Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 305.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $207.02 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.36.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

