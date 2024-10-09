Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Shares Up 753.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) were up 753.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 7,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Cirata Trading Up 753.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

