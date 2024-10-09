Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 320,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 486,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

