CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
CITIC Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.
CITIC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
About CITIC
CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.
