Citigroup Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) a C$97.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$97.00 target price by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

CP stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$109.64. 523,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

