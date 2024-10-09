Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $5.25. Citizens shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 582,231 shares changing hands.

Citizens Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,348.08. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $68,166 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

