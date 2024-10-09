City Center Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

EBAY stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

