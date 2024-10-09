City Holding Co. Acquires 16,846 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

