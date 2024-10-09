City Holding Co. Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

