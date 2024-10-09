City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
