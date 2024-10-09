City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.