City Holding Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

