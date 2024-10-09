City Holding Co. Has $5.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.