City Holding Co. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

