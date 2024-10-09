City Holding Co. Purchases 1,495 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

City Holding Co. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 28,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

