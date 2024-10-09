City Holding Co. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

